Children's camp gets failing score, but otherwise a great week

Inspectors gave a failing score to a north Georgia children's camp in Chickamauga this week, at Camp New Dawn.

The inspector observed two children under the age of 10, sitting atop a freezer, which was corrected.

An employee was observed preparing sandwiches without gloves -- and there were a couple of problems with the hand sink. There were no paper towels and there were items inside that sink that shouldn't be there.

Throughout the kitchen, inspectors found several flies and dead insects. The inspector suggested they contact a pest control company.

Camp New Dawn scored a 67.

In Hamilton County, this week's results were strong, with the lowest recorded score being a 93.

93 Babe’s Sports Bar & Grill 115 Honest St.

94 Chili’s 5637 Brainerd Rd.

95 Hardee’s 7961 E. Brainerd Rd.

95 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Hwy.

96 Easy Bistro & Bar 203 Broad St.

96 Krystal 4850 Hixson Pike

96 J & J Lounge 2208 Glass St.

96 Smokey Bones 2225 Gunbarrel Rd.

96 Signal Mountain Club Restaurant 809 James Blvd.

97 Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant 8644 E. Brainerd Rd.

97 Time 2 Eat 5203 Brainerd Rd.

97 Taco Town 4812 Hixson Pike

97 Max’s 1309 Taft Hwy.

97 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Hwy. 153

97 2 Crazy Greeks 4848 Hixson Pike

97 Abuelo’s 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 The Big Table 118 Cross St.

98 Waffle House 7047 Amin Dr.

98 Creekside 7511 Shallowford Rd.

98 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2346 Shallowford Village Dr.

99 Marco’s Pizza 5723 Hixson Pike

99 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike

99 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Rd.

99 Cindy’s Custom Cakes 4830 Hwy. 58

99 Signal Mountain Club Card Room Bar 809 James Blvd.

99 Cook Out 5390 Hwy. 153

99 Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Hixson 6863 Big Ridge Rd.

These restaurants earned a perfect score on their inspections this week:

100 Chicken-w-Bones 6227 Lee Hwy.

100 The Tea Cottage 2233 Hickory Valley Rd.

100 Puleo’s Grille 6108 Artesian Cir.

100 Sweet Basil 5345 Brainerd Rd.

100 Chick-fil-A 5740 Hwy. 153

100 Cambridge Square Kiosk 9439 Bradmore Ln.

100 Dos Bros 5591 Hwy. 153

100 Signal Mountain Club Bar 809 James Blvd.

100 Heavenly Wings 1263 E. 3rd St.

100 Smoky Bones Bar 2225 Gunbarrel Rd.

100 Laverne’s Kiddie Care 514 Biltmore Dr.

100 Elks Lodge 1067 Graysville Rd.

100 Abuelo’s Bar 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Plaza Del Sol 8119 E. Brainerd Rd.

100 Eat N Good 6331 E. Brainerd Rd.

100 Diamonds and Lace Showbar 115 Honest St.

Congratulations to the Georgia restaurants that scored 100s:

100 Bojangles, 2051Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

100 Donut Palace, 401 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Global Youth Ministry, Blackhawk Trl, Chatsworth

100 Jermaine's Tropical Sno, 500 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

Catoosa County

81 El Pueblito, 23 Legion St, Ringgold

89 Golden Corral, 760 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

95 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant, 2467 LaFayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe

84 Tropical Sno, 2336 LaFayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe

81 Windstone Golf Club, 9230 Windstone Dr, Ringgold

Murray County

96 Biscuit Box, 1097 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth

95 Burger King, 1105 North Third Ave, Chatsworth

92 Captain D's, 1125 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

96 Domino's Pizza, 3551 Highway 411 North, Chatsworth

97 El Pollo Allegre Restaurant #2, 1422 Green Rd Ste 1, Chatsworth

96 El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 79 Highway 286 Ste D, Eton

98 Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Rd, Chatsworth

95 Huddle House, 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

96 Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1043 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

97 Krystal, 1123 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

89 Little Rome, 1201 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

92 McDonald's, 1047 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

Walker County

91 Greg's Restaurant, 12560 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga

95 Hardee's, 12876 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga

Whitfield County