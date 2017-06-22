Office chair recalled; legs can break

A mesh office chair sold nationwide at Staples office stores is being recalled because the legs could break.

Described as the Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chair, it has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back.

Affected chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion.

Staples has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

The chairs were sold Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.