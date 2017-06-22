Office chair recalled; legs can break - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Office chair recalled; legs can break

Posted: Updated:

A mesh office chair sold nationwide at Staples office stores is being recalled because the legs could break.

Described as the Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chair, it has a five-wheel base, black fabric seat cushion, and black mesh seat back. 

Affected chairs have SKU number1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion. 

Staples has received 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.

The chairs were sold Staples’ stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com, and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017 for between $100 and $180. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Staples to receive a free replacement base and instructions for replacing the original base.

Call Staples toll-free at 866-755-1321 from 8:00am - 800pm ET Monday through Friday, or register online at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.