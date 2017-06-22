Caitlyn Chastain joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment news reporter in May 2017.



Before bringing her talents to East Tennessee, she worked as a bureau reporter for WALB-TV in Albany, Ga. She was the go-to reporter for the biggest news stories in Valdosta, Lowndes County, and the surrounding area.



While in Georgia she covered various stories including a presidential campaign rally, the Kendrick Johnson case, which garnered national attention, the devastating and deadly January 2017 tornadoes that tore the community, the West Mims wildfire that burned through more than 100,000 acres of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Reserve, as well as various community stories.



Before heading to South Georgia, Caitlyn earned a bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications and Film from the University of Alabama. She was recognized as the 2015 Outstanding Senior for her college and graduated Summa Cum Laude, Roll Tide!



Caitlyn is extremely excited to work in the beautiful area in and surrounding Chattanooga!



In her free time you can find her outdoors exploring the area's historic landmarks, reading, and playing with her puppy, Delilah.

News tips? Send them to cchastain@wrcbtv.com .



Follow Caitlyn on Facebook and Twitter!