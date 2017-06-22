UPDATE: Stringer's Ridge tunnel re-opened after morning crash

UPDATE: It was a soggy ride in for drivers this morning in the Tennessee Valley. A major tunnel on the Northshore was blocked off Thursday morning forcing drivers to find another way to get around.

Police said a truck was involved in a wreck just feet away from an apartment complex on Cherokee Boulevard. The truck slammed into a pole snapping it in half.

Police said it happened just as employees at Nikki’s restaurant were arriving to work around 8 a.m. Thursday.

"She heard a commotion and the power lines started vibrating and we realized something happened down the street here,” said Dale Hawkins, Manager at Nikki’s.

The crash closed the Stringer's Ridge Tunnel that connects Chattanooga to Red Bank. Drivers were forced to turn around and find a detour. However, for Hawkins the closure drove away his business.

"Luckily we don't get busy until about 11 or 11:30. However if they keep the street closed especially the tunnel we expect that we will be impacted,” Hawkins said.

EPB tells Channel 3 no one lost power as a result of the crash. Crews worked to secure the lines while police barricaded the area. Police said weather likely played a factor in the accident.

Hawkins said the area is a known trouble spot.

"In bad weather it is not unusual to see a car coming through the tunnel speeding or if there are slick roads,” Hawkins explained.

CPD said the driver’s injuries were not serious. While police investigate the crash, Hawkins waits for business to return to normal.

EPB worked to safely remove the wires from the old pole and installed a new one Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Stringer's Ridge tunnel has re-opened to traffic following a crash Thursday morning. The crash involving a truck, took down a power pole which is currently being replaced by EPB crews.

#BREAKING: Tunnel at Cherokee Blvd back open. Road where the accident happened is still blocked. Drivers detoured to W Bell Ave. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/0YeoW3Or9Y — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) June 22, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: A morning crash has closed the Stringer's Ridge tunnel that connects Chattanooga to Red Bank.

A truck crashed into large power pole, knocking down power lines. EPB's smart grid re-routed power and few, if any, outages were experienced.

There's currently no word as to injuries, but drivers should avoid the area if possible.

EPB is on the scene to make repairs.