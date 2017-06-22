Infant seat recall - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Infant seat recall

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
NBC -

Parents with infants, pay attention because Britax is recalling about 207-thousand infant car seats because the chest clip can break.

If the chest clip breaks, that can pose a choking hazard to the infant.

The recall involves chest clips on certain b-safe 35, b-safe 35 elite and bob b-safe 35 infant car seats manufactured between November first 2015 and May 31st 2017.

Britax is sending a free remedy kit to owners who've registered their product.

You can confirm your car seat is a part of the recall and request the remedy kit by visiting their website.

Britax says the car seats remain safe in a crash without the chest clip until the remedy kit can be installed.

A document and a video on the Britax website both explain how to switch out the clip for the replacement.

Britax is unaware of any injuries related to the problem.

