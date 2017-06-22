UPDATE: Rain and storms continue, with flooding possible

Moisture will continue to flow into our area tonight and Friday. So occasional showers will be the rule. It looks like some of the heaviest rain will be Friday night as a cold front runs into this tropical air. Showers and a few strong storms will be possible then. In the meantime, showers will fade somewhat for tonight and then return for again on Friday especially late in the day. Highs will climb into the mid-80's.

On Saturday the showers should end by noon at the latest with highs in the low to mid-80's. Sunday will see a pleasant day with a gradual clearing and highs in the mid-80's. Total amounts of rain will be between 1-3 inches.

Next week will be dry and quite pleasant with sunshine and highs in the low 80's through Wednesday. Next Thursday will be sunny with mid 80's expected.

Paul Barys

FRIDAY