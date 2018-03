Preds David Poile named NHL GM of the Year, Vegas takes James Neal

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nashville general manager David Poile has been named the NHL's top executive, and Columbus coach John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach.



Poile was recognized after the Predators' first Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance. Poile is the only GM in Predators history, patiently building the Sun Belt franchise into a powerhouse with a solid foundation in the community.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights finally have some players to put on the desert ice this fall.



Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Marc Methot and Alexei Emelin, 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault and veteran forwards David Perron and James Neal are among the veterans selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday night.



Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL's annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall.



Fleury took the stage in a Golden Knights jersey to wild cheers from his new home fans. The three-time Cup winner lost his starting job with the back-to-back champion Penguins, but he'll get to start over in the desert with two years on his contract.