Lake Winnie to close Thursday due to weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lake Winnie to close Thursday due to weather

Posted: Updated:

Due to the forecast, Lake Winnepesaukah will be closed Thursday, June 22.

They expect to re-open on Friday, June 23, as scheduled. 

Their regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

