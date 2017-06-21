Crime Stoppers: O'Neal Street victim dies from injuries, gunman on the run

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say that Shandar L.Weaver, 39, has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting from O'Neal Street on June 15th.

CPD is still searching for a suspect involved in this homicide.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Unit Tip Line 423-643-5100. The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Some things in this week's case do not fit the normal pattern: it happened just after noon on a weekday and in the middle of a neighborhood, for instance. "12:30 in the afternoon," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "The 100 block of O Neal Street is a residential area. There's not a lot of through traffic. it is a dead-end area, so you have to know exactly where you're going."

Thirty-nine, Shandar L. Weaver was shot and remains in critical condition. "We're still investigating to find out exactly what happened," Sgt. Miller added, "but, we believe that the victim was the intended target."

Officers responded quickly, but the shooter apparently ran and was able to elude them, US Marshals, and canines. "He continued down O Neal street for about a block and then he cut off to the side," Miller continued, "and at that point we lose track of where he's at."

Investigators have been able to collect some suspect information, but they need more. "We know that several people were outside and out in the community and they saw something that day, said Miller. "We have got some information from some community members and people that witnessed it, some people that were close and some people that were far away. So, we greatly appreciate that information."

With Crime Stoppers, you will remain completely anonymous and you may be eligible for up to $1,000 reward cash. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may appear, might be just what is needed to find the gunman and get him off the street before he claims another victim. "What we're hoping for," Sgt. Miller plead, "is that someone did see something and know who the suspect is. It could be that they saw it or the suspect told them what happened. We know, a lot of times, the criminals will talk about the crimes they committed, so we're hoping that that's happened in this case and the person will come forward and call Crime Stoppers."

Your honest payday could be a simple phone call away. The number: 423-698-3333

If you get voice mail, leave a way for Sgt. Miller to get back with you. He may have some questions, but he will never ask your name or who you are.