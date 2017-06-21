Dalton's Dylan Cole commits to UTC, excited to play for hometown team

Dalton High School rising senior Dylan Cole committed to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Tuesday, something he had always dreamed about since he was a little kid. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman received several offers to play at the next level, but when the Mocs came calling, it was an easy decision.



"It was pretty exciting because it's pretty much the hometown team from where I live" says Cole. "So Chattanooga talking to you, it's just like you never really thought it would happen growing up, but it did so it's great."



Cole is a commit for the class of 2018, so he still has one more year left with the Catamounts. Cole says he is happy to get the commitment off his chest, so he can now focus on helping his team get back to the playoffs his senior year.

I am thrilled to announce that I am Committed to The University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga! #GoMocs pic.twitter.com/GlRcph6eQU — Dylan Cole (@DylanCole_60) June 20, 2017