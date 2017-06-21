UPDATE: Victim critical following shooting on Stanfiel Street

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a shooting on Stanfiel Street as 32-year-old Cortney Nelson.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police say the man's injuries are now considered non-life-threatening. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. EMS crews provided medical attention on scene and took the victim to the hospital.

The victim and witnesses were unable to identify the suspect to police. this case is being investigated by the Violent Crime Bureau. They are following all actionable leads in this case.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Chattanooga police say a man was shot in the chest in the Avondale community Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1700 block of Stanfiel Street just before 1:30 p.m.

The victim was shot once and is in critical condition.

Police say the details are limited at this point because the victim is physically unable to talk.

The suspect is still on the loose right now.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

