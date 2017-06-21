Public Works prepares ahead of heavy rain

As Tropical Storm Cindy approaches, the Public Works Department is gearing up for the rain she will bring.

The heaviest rain is expected Thursday and Friday, but crews are already at work.

Rusty Bevins, Water Quality Operations Manager for Public Works, says they have multiple crews throughout the city and they're focusing on primary routes first, in and out of the city, secondary routes, and then priorities as they arise.

To cut down on flooding, crews are spot checking routes.

Richard Lester of the Public Works Department says they find a little bit of everything out there.

Crews spent Wednesday cleaning out catch basins to ensure drivers and bicyclists won't run into problems.

Lester says that it can be a dangerous job for his team when drivers don't pay attention and to "be mindful of the workers ahead and slow down."

Lester adds that the biggest problem at this point is not the roads, but the cars flying by when they are working.

Prior to this event, they suggest if you can clear debris from any ditches or inlets, this helps them tremendously.

It also prevents flooding and can save time on cleanup.