Polk Co. Sheriff seeking burglary, theft suspect

POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with finding an alleged thief.

The Sheriff's Office says warrants of theft and burglary were issued for Carl D. Howard.

If you know where to find Howard, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540 or click here to send an anonymous message on Facebook.

