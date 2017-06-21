Tennessee's Sales Tax Holiday is here!

Retailers in Tennessee will not collect sales tax on more than 150 different items during the 12th annual sales tax holiday.

During July 28 to July 30, shoppers can save almost 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for going back to school.

READ MORE | No tax-free weekend in Georgia this summer

The Tennessee Department of Revenue wants to remind people that this weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

"The sales tax holiday for back-to-school items is another way to put more money back in the pockets of Tennesseans. We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of this tax break as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year," Gov. Bill Haslam said.

Legislators passed a new law in 2016 moving the sales tax holiday a weekend earlier than in year's past. This year, the sales tax will begin Friday, July 28 at 12:01am and ends Sunday, July 30 at 11:59pm.

READ MORE | What's exempt, what's not in 2017 TN Sales Tax holiday

Alabama resident can enjoy a weekend without paying sales tax for certain school-related items as well.

Beginning at 12:01am (CST) on Friday July 21, 2017, and ending at twelve midnight on Sunday July 23, 2017, Alabama will hold its twelfth annual sales tax holiday giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales or use tax. Local sales and use tax may apply.

In Alabama, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah and Jackson Counties will be participating.

READ MORE | Exempt items for Alabama 2017 Tax Holiday

In Tennessee, the general guidelines are: