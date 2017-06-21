Tyler Summitt living 'other life' after mother's death, his resignation

Tyler Summitt, son of Tennessee women's basketball coaching legend Pat Summitt, at the Pat Summitt Plaza in Knoxville. BRIANNA PACIORKA/NEWS SENTINEL

Regardless of the familiar setting, Tyler Summitt makes his way through life these days in a different place.

He’s back in Knoxville, where he grew up as the son of Tennessee women’s basketball coaching legend Pat Summitt. And he’s attending graduate school at Haslam College of Business at University of Tennessee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 2012. Yet he considers himself and his surroundings and concludes, “It’s like a whole other life.”

His world was changed forever by what happened last year. His mother died on June 28 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. In April, he resigned as Louisiana Tech’s women’s basketball coach after admitting to an inappropriate relationship.

The two seismic-like occurrences gathered up the 26-year-old like a tsunami and deposited him in a new reality.