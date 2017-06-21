UPDATE: Reward offered in fire investigation at LaFayette hardware store

UPDATE: Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens announced Thursday that a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information regarding a fire that damaged a hardware business in Walker County.

An investigator with Commissioner Hudgens’ State Fire Marshal’s Division determined that the fire at Hammond-Jones Hardware at 110 N. Main Street, in LaFayette, was intentionally set.

The fire, which was reported at precisely 12 a.m. Thursday caused minor damage to an outside wall of the building. A City of LaFayette Police Officer who was first to arrive at the business is credited with helping to contain the blaze until the LaFayette Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Commissioner Hudgens is asking anyone with information about this fire to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: A local North Georgia hardware store is cleaning up after a late night fire damaged the building.

Walker County officials tell Channel 3 the fire started around 11 pm Tuesday at the Hammond Jones Hardware Store on N Main Street in Lafayette.

A Lafayette police officer was on patrol, when he saw the smoke and attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The Lafayette Fire Department and the Walker County Fire Department also responded.

The extent of the damage is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.