Cloudy with a few showers

Good Wednesday. All eyes are on Tropical Storm Cindy as it currently is bringing flooding rains to the Gulf Coast.

Today we can expect cloudy skies ahead of Cindy with slightly more humidity and a high of 84°. One or two showers may push through ahead of the storm.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain moving in overnight and a low of 71°

Thursday will be rainy all day long with the rain heavy at times. We will manage a high of 80°.

Friday we will not have as much rain, but still expect scattered showers on and off through the day with a high of 87°. Rainfall amounts Thursday and Friday will range from 2"-4". I would expect some areas of street flooding, and possibly some minor flooding of creeks and streams.

Right now it looks as though the rain will be gone by this weekend and we should see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Any shift in Cindy's track could impact that forecast, however.

Next week is shaping up to be great with low humidity and highs in the low 80s to start the week.

For the latest on tropical storm Sandy, download the WRCB Weather app . David Karnes.

WEDNESDAY: