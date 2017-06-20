Overturned semi shuts down I-59 in Trenton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Overturned semi shuts down I-59 in Trenton

TRENTON, GA (WRCB) -

An overturned semi-truck has closed I-59 North in Georgia, Tuesday evening. 

According to Trenton-Dade County Fire Facebook page, the truck driver was taken out of the truck and transported to a local hospital. 

Details surrounding the cause of the crash have not yet been released. 

