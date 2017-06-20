Hamilton Co. Superintendent candidate to become COO of Federal S - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton Co. Superintendent candidate to become COO of Federal Student Aid

By Emily Kulick, Producer
Photo: Time Free Press Photo: Time Free Press

In school patrol, the man who almost became the Hamilton County Superintendent, has taken a job under Betsy DeVos in the US Department of Education. 

Dr. Wayne Johnson was considered the front-runner among five applicants to take the position, but right before the vote last Thursday, he withdrew his name. 

Dr. Johnson will be the Chief Operating Officer of Federal Student Aid.

Dr. Bryan Johnson won the vote to become the next superintendent. He is expected to start at the beginning of the school year. 

