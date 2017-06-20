Local Red Cross Volunteers on call from T.S. Cindy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local Red Cross Volunteers on call from T.S. Cindy

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Tropical Storm Cindy is bracing to hit landfall in eastern Texas and Louisiana by Thursday. The local American Red Cross of southeast Tennessee will be deploying volunteers this weekend depending on what efforts are needed over the weekend. Rainfall amounts of up to 18" is expected along the Gulf Coast.

Disaster Program Manager, Jerry Wang says he has a pool of 100 volunteers on stand by to select. Blankets, mats, cots, and water will be readily available.

"Well we have over 100 on call volunteers that are prepared. We've also set in place with our local chapter and our sectional chapter out of Nashville, that all of our DPM's, disaster program manager's, etc, are on call and on alert," says Wang.

"But we have our vehicles stocked, sheltering tools ready to go, and we have our volunteers that are ready to deploy if necessary," adds Wang.

The Southeast Tennessee Red Cross is urging those interested in volunteering to call or contact them online.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.