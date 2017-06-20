UPDATE: Suspect arrested for attempted first degree murder - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Suspect arrested for attempted first degree murder

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Dominique Bonds on June 29th for allegedly shooting his roommate on June 20th. 

Officials say his charges are Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possessing A Firearm With Intent To Go Armed.

He has been removed from Hamilton Co. Top 12 Most Wanted List. ?

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a suspect after he shot his roommate early Tuesday morning. 

Police responded to a person shot call at 2200 E 26th Street Court around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim was located suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital via HCEMS for treatment. 

The victim told police he was shot by his roommate, Dominique Bonds after a verbal disorder with the victim. 

Bonds fled the scene before police arrival. Police are searching for Bonds and have secured warrants for his arrest. 

Bonds is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.