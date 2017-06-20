UPDATE: Suspect arrested for attempted first degree murder

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Dominique Bonds on June 29th for allegedly shooting his roommate on June 20th.

Officials say his charges are Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possessing A Firearm With Intent To Go Armed.

He has been removed from Hamilton Co. Top 12 Most Wanted List. ?

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are searching for a suspect after he shot his roommate early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a person shot call at 2200 E 26th Street Court around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim was located suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital via HCEMS for treatment.

The victim told police he was shot by his roommate, Dominique Bonds after a verbal disorder with the victim.

Bonds fled the scene before police arrival. Police are searching for Bonds and have secured warrants for his arrest.

Bonds is wanted for attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.