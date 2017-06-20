Bruno Mars, other top acts to headline Music Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. – Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and Blink-182 will headline this year’s Music Midtown Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Here is your #MM17 lineup ?? Tickets on-sale this Friday at 10AM ET ?? https://t.co/hEGf1SM5E8 pic.twitter.com/SOwUnmpZ3j — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) June 20, 2017

The annual, two-day festival will be Sept. 16-17 and will feature chart-toppers including:

Wiz Khalifa

Weezer

Big Sean

HAIM

Young the Giant

Bastille

Two Door Cinema Club

Tove Lo

Russ

Milky Chance

Collective Soul

The Strumbellas

Oh Wonder

Judah & The Lion

The Naked and Famous

Zara Larson

Dua Lipa

Broods

PVRIS

Vintage Trouble

Lizzo

Joywave

Bibi Bourelly

COIN

AJR

Circa Waves

Missio

Hiss Golden Messenger

Daye Jack

Midnight Larks

Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., at MusicMidtown.com.

“I’m so proud of our line-up this year. We have an incredibly diverse group of artists and some of the biggest names in music,” Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon, said.

“We received such great feedback from the fans after expanding Music Midtown to two full days in 2016, so we are keeping with that model to give people the most time to enjoy the music, food, and beautiful Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday.”

Tickets:

2-day general admission ticket: $135

VIP weekend ticket: $600

Super VIP weekend ticket: $1,750



For more on the festival, admission and the line-up, visit MusicMidtown.com.

