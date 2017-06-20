Bruno Mars, other top acts to headline Music Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. – Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and Blink-182 will headline this year’s Music Midtown Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.
Here is your #MM17 lineup ?? Tickets on-sale this Friday at 10AM ET ?? https://t.co/hEGf1SM5E8 pic.twitter.com/SOwUnmpZ3j— Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) June 20, 2017
The annual, two-day festival will be Sept. 16-17 and will feature chart-toppers including:
Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., at MusicMidtown.com.
“I’m so proud of our line-up this year. We have an incredibly diverse group of artists and some of the biggest names in music,” Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon, said.
“We received such great feedback from the fans after expanding Music Midtown to two full days in 2016, so we are keeping with that model to give people the most time to enjoy the music, food, and beautiful Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday.”
Tickets:
2-day general admission ticket: $135
VIP weekend ticket: $600
Super VIP weekend ticket: $1,750
For more on the festival, admission and the line-up, visit MusicMidtown.com.
11Alive contributed to this story
