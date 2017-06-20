Bruno Mars, other top acts to headline Music Midtown - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bruno Mars, other top acts to headline Music Midtown

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. – Bruno Mars, Mumford & Sons, Future and Blink-182 will headline this year’s Music Midtown Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

The annual, two-day festival will be Sept. 16-17 and will feature chart-toppers including:

  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Weezer
  • Big Sean
  • HAIM
  • Young the Giant
  • Bastille
  • Two Door Cinema Club
  • Tove Lo
  • Russ
  • Milky Chance
  • Collective Soul
  • The Strumbellas
  • Oh Wonder
  • Judah & The Lion
  • The Naked and Famous
  • Zara Larson
  • Dua Lipa
  • Broods
  • PVRIS
  • Vintage Trouble
  • Lizzo
  • Joywave
  • Bibi Bourelly
  • COIN
  • AJR
  • Circa Waves
  • Missio
  • Hiss Golden Messenger
  • Daye Jack
  • Midnight Larks

Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m., at MusicMidtown.com.

“I’m so proud of our line-up this year. We have an incredibly diverse group of artists and some of the biggest names in music,” Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon, said.

“We received such great feedback from the fans after expanding Music Midtown to two full days in 2016, so we are keeping with that model to give people the most time to enjoy the music, food, and beautiful Piedmont Park on Saturday and Sunday.”

Tickets: 
2-day general admission ticket: $135
VIP weekend ticket: $600
Super VIP weekend ticket: $1,750
           
For more on the festival, admission and the line-up, visit MusicMidtown.com.

11Alive contributed to this story 

