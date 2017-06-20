Former UT coach Phillip Fulmer named special adviser to University of Tennessee president

The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that former football coach Phillip Fulmer was hired as special adviser to the president for community, athletics and university relations.

According to UT, Fulmer will serve as an "ambassador for the University system at community and athletics events, support the intercollegiate athletic programs at UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin, and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs leadership to advocate for the statewide system with elected officials and UT alumni."

“Phillip has been a tremendous asset to the University of Tennessee both on and off the field for more than 40 years,” UT President Joe DiPietro said in a school release. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with him on the UT President’s Council, and I look forward to working with him in a broader sense to advocate for the University with our key stakeholders.”