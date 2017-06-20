Mans shoots his own mother - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mans shoots his own mother

By WRCB Staff
MARION COUNTY, TN

A Marion County man faces a charge of attempted murder after he admitted to deputies he shot his mother.

Eighteen-year-old Paul Nunley III was taken into custody Friday after Marion County deputies were called to a home on Bennett Lake Road, according to a news release.

That's where they found Nunley's mother, Carolyn Sue Henry, with what appeared to a severe wound to her head.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Detectives and a TBI agent arrived to process the scene, where they found numerous shell casings and vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

They also found an AR-15 rifle used in the shooting. 

Deputies say that the shooting apparently occurred after a domestic altercation, and Henry attempted to leave in a vehicle. 

Nunley was interviewed and booked into the Marion County Jail, charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. 

No bond has been set.

Nunley's mother is said to be in an area hospital in Intensive Care Unit.

