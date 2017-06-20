Tennessee Democrats slam Alexander, Corker over GOP secrecy on O - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Democrats slam Alexander, Corker over GOP secrecy on Obamacare repeal bill

Posted: Updated:
By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
U.S. Senators Bob Corker (left) and Lamar Alexander. AP photos U.S. Senators Bob Corker (left) and Lamar Alexander. AP photos

Tennessee Democrats are turning up the heat on the state's two Republican U.S. senators — Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker — for participating in secretive GOP efforts to develop an Obamacare repeal bill that could be on the Senate floor as early as next week.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.