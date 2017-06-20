Roadwork starts today in Walker County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roadwork starts today in Walker County

By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Georgia State Route 151 in Walker County will get some much-need repair work starting Tuesday.

GDOT crews were scheduled to begin the work at 7:30am today, and it should continue through Friday.

The work will require temporary lane closures and could be re-scheduled if weather creates a conflict.

The repair work will include some deep patching of the deteriorating asphalt spots on this highway. 

