Warm, lower humidity today

Good Tuesday. We wrap up spring, and head into summer tonight. The season officially begins at 12:24 AM eastern Wednesday morning. It should be a pleasant end to spring with a high of 88 today and lower humidity making it feel fairly comfortable even during the afternoon. The evening hours should feel spectacular.

Wednesday we will see the humidity returning so it will be a muggy high of 86 with mostly cloudy skies.

A tropical low will bring flooding rains to the Gulf Coast this week, and Thursday some of that rain will move through our area. It will be raining heavily at times all day Thursday keeping the high at only about 80 degrees.

Friday the rain will continue on and off as the high remains in the low 80s. Just through Friday we could see 2"-4" of rain.

I would love to say we will dry out this weekend, but not so much. A front will push through bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area both Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday we will clear out and dry out with a comfortable high of 84.

