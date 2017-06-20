UPDATE: Suspect charged in E 27th St shooting

UPDATE: Dominique Latrell Bonds is now charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a June 20th shooting on East 27th Street.

At 4:37 a.m., Chattanooga Police Officers arrived at the scene of a person shot call. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He stated to police that his roommate, Bonds, had shot him after they had an argument.

The bond for Bonds is now set at $160,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Early Tuesday morning June 20th, a person was shot on East 27th Street.

Police are telling our Channel 3 crew on the scene it happened at East Lake Courts.

One person was taken to the hospital by emergency services. Police say their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

