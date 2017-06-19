Braves roll over Brewers 9-0 behind strong outing from Dickey

ATLANTA (AP) - R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless innings, Matt Adams hit another homer and the Atlanta Braves sent the San Francisco Giants to their seventh straight loss, a 9-0 rout Monday night.



The 42-year-old Dickey (5-5) escaped a jam in the first to turn in his strongest outing of the season. He surrendered just three hits and retired 16 of the last 17 hitters he faced.



Of course, it helped to be going against the Giants, whose skid is the longest of a hugely disappointing season. San Francisco dropped to 26-46 and fell a staggering 20 games behind first-place Colorado in the NL West.



Adams homered in the fourth off Johnny Cueto (5-7), driving it deep into the right-field seats. The first baseman added an RBI single in the eighth, sparking a seven-run outburst that made it a rout.



He now has 10 homers and 27 RBIs since being acquired from St. Louis on May 20.