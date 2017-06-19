App of the Day: Snapseed

I was looking through the photos on my phone the other day from a vacation last year and there were about 20 pictures of sunsets.

What is it about one sunset that leads me to take a dozen pictures of it. Every. Single. Day. But maybe that's just me.

I was trying to think of what I could do with one of those photos to make it worth saving and sharing and I came across what is arguably the best photo editing tool for iPhones, iPads and Android devices.

It's Snapseed.

For those who remember, Snapseed was once an app called "Nik".

This App of the Day is from Google and it's a combination of power and simplicity for pro editors and those who just like to tinker with filters to see what they come up with.

Import the picture into Snapseed and you can add dozens of filters and effects that are much better than those you find on Instagram.

For instance, there's a lens blur tool that allows you to select a single focus of each picture and blur out the rest to make it look more like a photo taken with a DSLR camera.

Editing is done with your finger and brushes in the app.

For fine detail you can zoom in to a section of the photo.

There is a 'glamor glow' tool that helps bring out colors from photos of landscapes and hdr which is good for just about any style of photograph.

Users can add one or multiple filters and tools to a single picture.

I particularly like the black & white filter when it is used with a tool to bring back the color of a section of the photograph.

I played around with it on a photo of a little girl standing on the beach. I blacked out the entire photo but brought back the color of her red dress. Add some grain and a filter to the photo and it looks as though the photo was taken decades ago in sepia.

Pros will have a lot of fun with Snapseed but it may take casual photo editors a while to fully embrace all of the tools.

Thankfully, Google has uploaded about a dozen how-to videos on YouTube which can be found by searching for "Snapseed" in YouTube.

There are many many choices of photo editing apps in both app stores and you may have found one you're in love with already. For those who are still looking or just want to step up from Instagram "Snapseed" is worth a look.