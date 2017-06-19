Traffic signals at Amnicola and Wilcox to be shut off for repair - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Traffic signals at Amnicola and Wilcox to be shut off for repair work

The traffic signal at the intersection of Amnicola Highway/Riverside Drive and Wilcox Boulevard will be turned off on Tuesday, June 20 from 9:00am until 12:00 noon to allow crews to repair the signals at the intersection.  

Drivers are advised to treat the intersection as a 4-way stop during those hours. 

You may experience some delays at the intersection as well, so using an alternate route is advised.

