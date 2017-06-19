Weekend crash claims woman's life

A single-vehicle crash in Whitfield County over the weekend claimed the life of the driver.

The Georgia State Patrol says it happened in Dalton on South Riverbend Road Saturday just before 5:30pm.

The GSP says 48-year-old Jodi Long drove her Toyota Camry off the road, overcorrected and then crashed into a group of trees on the side of the road.

Long died from her injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved in the wreck.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why Long drove off the road.