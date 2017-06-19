DesJarlais' name on gunman's list in Virginia Congressional shooting

Channel 3 has confirmed that the name of District 4 U.S. Congressman Scott DesJarlais was on a list found on the man accused of shooting five people during a GOP practice session for a charity baseball game last week.



Spokesman Brendan Thomas tells Channel 3 that the congressman’s office cannot confirm the nature of the list held by James T. Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson was killed in the gunfight that followed the shooting . Five people were injured in the shooting, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , two U.S, Capitol police officers, a Congressional staffer and a lobbyist.



Thomas says DesJarlais’ office was notified about the list shortly after the incident at the baseball field.

NBC reports that the list was found in Hodgkinson's pocket contained the names of several Republican representatives, according to officials briefed on the FBI investigation.

The officials said investigators don’t know what the list of names means, but members of Congress have been briefed.

Investigators have said that a 7.62-caliber rifle and 9 mm handgun recovered after Hodgkinson was shot appear to have been legally purchased from federally licensed gun dealers.



