TWRA reminds of typical animal behavior

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says that they are getting an increasing number of calls regarding abandoned wildlife.

Each spring, animals exhibit behavior that seems to humans as if they've been abandoned, when in fact, it is typical animal behavior.

In most cases, humans should just leave the animal alone. The TWRA says that the presence of humans can deter wildlife from tending to their young.

The TWRA reminds residents that it is illegal to take wildlife from their natural habitat.

Some tips from the TWRA should help those concerned about animals' well-being: