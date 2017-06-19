TWRA reminds of typical animal behavior

TWRA photo of a young deer.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says that they are getting an increasing number of calls regarding abandoned wildlife.
Each spring, animals exhibit behavior that seems to humans as if they've been abandoned, when in fact, it is typical animal behavior.
In most cases, humans should just leave the animal alone. The TWRA says that the presence of humans can deter wildlife from tending to their young.
The TWRA reminds residents that it is illegal to take wildlife from their natural habitat.
Some tips from the TWRA should help those concerned about animals' well-being:
- Whitetail Fawns: People come across fawns in flowerbeds or tree lines and believe they’re abandoned. On the contrary, whitetails leave fawns hidden and only visit a few times a day to feed their young. If a fawn is accidentally spooked and runs, don’t follow it. The doe will find it. Does behaving oddly in a yard are sometimes aggravated when humans or pets are close to hidden fawns. Never approach an adult deer. Leave the area and keep pets away.
- Cottontail Rabbits: Young rabbits are left in shallow scraped nest, covered with vegetation. People accidentally expose young rabbits when mowing. Simply cover young rabbits up and leave them alone. Should they run from the nest, leave them. If they can run, they’re old enough to be on their own and they’ll eventually make their way back to the nest. The mother will return. Pets should simply be leashed if wildlife is nearby.
- Squirrels: A young squirrel can fall from a nest. If a squirrel is uninjured, it should be left alone. Young are most often carried back to the nest by their mothers. If the squirrel is exposed in an unsafe spot, place it with a bit of natural debris, such as leaf matter, in a box under the tree. If an entire squirrel nest falls, take the exact same action. Squirrels most often build more than one nest and they will retrieve their young.
- Birds: Place any fallen young bird back in the nest. It is a myth that human scent will deter parent birds. If it flies again, then it is fledging and ready to leave the nest. Parent birds most often continue feeding young, even out of the nest.