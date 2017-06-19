UPDATE: Fourth of July fireworks around the Tennessee Valley

With July 4th falling on a Tuesday this year, fireworks fans will have plenty of chances to enjoy fireworks from all over the Tennessee Valley. Most shows will start after dusk, and they are part of larger celebrations for the holiday.

Since it's summer, there's always a chance that rain may play a role in the when the fireworks shows begin and end. Check the Channel 3 Storm Alert forecast before you go and add the WRCB Weather app to your iOS or Android device.

Tuesday, July 4

Athens, TN – between 9:30 and 9:45pm – Athens Regional Park

Andrews, NC – at dark – Harold H. Hall Memorial Park

Chattanooga, TN – after the Lookouts game – AT&T Lookouts field

Cleveland, TN – 9:30pm – Bradley Square Mall

Dalton, GA - 9:30pm – Heritage Point Park

Dunlap, TN – 9:00pm – Harris Park

Decatur, TN – at dark – Downtown Summer Nights, downtown Decatur

Etowah, TN – at dark – Etowah Depot

Jasper, TN – at dark – Jasper City Park

Murphy, NC – 9:30pm – Conehete Park

Rock Spring, GA – at dark – Peavine Baptist Church CANCELLED

Rossville, GA – 10:00pm – Lake Winnepesaukah

Soddy-Daisy, TN -- at dark -- Soddy Lake

South Pittsburg, TN – 9:00pm – Shot from the Boat Dock

Sweetwater, TN – at dark – Downtown Sweetwater Day

Tellico Plains, TN - 5:00pm -- Coker Creek School

RESCHEDULED EVENTS

Cohutta, GA – Shuggart Park - rescheduled to Saturday, August 5 due to rain

Do you have a Fourth of July fireworks event that's not listed? Let us know the day, date, time and location and we'll add it to this list .

The following is the fireworks policy for the city of East Ridge:

Citizens and visitors to East Ridge should be aware that while fireworks are sold in the City, it is illegal to shoot fireworks within the city limits.

During the July 4th holiday, East Ridge officers responding to calls of fireworks will first warn the offender. If the fireworks continue, the officer will then issue a citation and confiscate the remaining fireworks.

The department anticipates fireworks will start during the weekend prior to the 4th.