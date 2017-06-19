Joey Logano snaps five-race slump, then reveals he’s going to be - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Joey Logano snaps five-race slump, then reveals he’s going to be a dad

NASCAR driver Joey Logano. AP photo NASCAR driver Joey Logano. AP photo

(NBC Sports) - After five straight weeks of frustration, Joey Logano finally snapped one of the worst performance slumps of his NASCAR Cup career. But the best news was still to come (more about that in a minute).

Logano came into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway having finished 21st or worse in the previous Cup races. But now, that seems like a long-distant memory as Logano got back to the kind of finish he and his team are used to, taking third place in Sunday’s race.

And then, to cap off Father’s Day, Logano revealed to the world on Twitter after the race that he will be a father himself for the first time, announcing that wife Brittany is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Logano came into Sunday’s race as the defending champ, having won this race last year. He would have liked to make it two years in a row.

“We outperformed our car and I’m proud of that,” Logano told Fox Sports 1. “We needed a momentum change and we did what we had to do.

“I’m just happy that something didn’t go wrong. We’ve had a rough struggle the last five-six weeks. It’s nice to click off a top-five and just get that momentum built back up again.”

