Woman accused of posing as attorney at Georgia jail

HIAWASSEE, GA (AP) - A North Carolina woman has been arrested after authorities say she pretended to be a lawyer at the Towns County Detention Center.

The Towns County Sheriff's Office tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2tDNnxI) that 46-year-old Melissa Sue Arrendale of Hayesville, North Carolina has been under investigation for months. Towns County is about 100 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Arrendale was arrested and booked into the Towns County Detention Center on June 13, but was subsequently released on bond. She faces charges of forgery, making false statements and writings and one charge of practicing law without a license.

Further details haven't been released. It's unclear if Arrendale has an attorney.

