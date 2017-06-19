Scattered storms today

Good Monday. We will have scattered storms through the early afternoon with a marginal risk some of them will produce damaging winds in excess of 50mph. Our highs will be in the low 80s today. By late afternoon and for your commute home the rain will be tapering off, and this evening and tonight should be dry with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy and muggy, but I don’t expect any rain as we head into mid-week. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and the heat index will be in the low to mid-90s both days.

A broad area of low pressure will lift up from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday and Friday bringing widespread rain to the area both days. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The weekend will sport a slow moving front that will keep rain in the forecast Saturday and the first half of Sunday. We could also have a few weekend storms as well.

Through Sunday we could get as much as 2”-4” of rain on the ground in Chattanooga.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: