Fatal crash involving semi on I-75 NB

By WRCB Staff

A crash on I-75 northbound has killed at least one person. 

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, a semi has crashed near milemarker 31 south of Charleston. Currently the right northbound lane is blocked, with the southbound lanes not impacted at this time. 

This is not expected to clear for several hours. 

