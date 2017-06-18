Fire destroys outbuilding, damages 2 vehicles

A man working on his motorcycle accidentally started a fire in his outbuilding. It happened just before 10 pm Sunday night.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly put out the fire that included the outbuilding and two vehicles. The fire did not spread to the house.

The fire was on Sevier Street in Soddy Daisy. The homeowner had added gas to the motorcycle and started it when sparks flew in the air. He was startled and dropped the gas can which caused a flashover and the flames spread.

No injuries were reported. The outbuilding is a total loss with significant damage to the 2 vehicles.