James and James Win the 2017 June Truck N Trailers USA C.B.A. Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Father and son team of Chuck and Brad James caught a 5 bass limit weighing 29.55 pounds topping out the field of 88 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the June Truck N Trailer USA, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament.

This night tournament was held Saturday, June 17th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Ron Willerson had big bass of this event weighing 9.31 pounds and Chuck James had 2nd big bass weighing in at 9.18 pound.

Chuck said” We caught fish all night long to get our 5 best. Our practice didn’t go well, we didn’t see any fish over 3 pounds at all, so this was a nice surprise.”

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Truck N Trailers USA for their sponsorship of this event.”

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fisherman for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

The top 8 money winners are as follows:

Chuck and Brad James 29.55 lbs., $2000.00 Wes Hardin and Scott Gilly 28.25 lbs., $650.00 Ron Willerson and Eric Cabrera 28.21lbs., $500.00 Chris Tally and Derick Belvin, 28.02 lbs., $400.00 Tracy Hardin and John Talton 27.95 lbs., $300.00 Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis, 26.01 lbs., $250.00 Jeff Knight and Michael Knight, 23.36 lbs., $200.00 John Gudel and Eddie Hatmaker, 23.16 lbs., $150

The next C.B.A. day tournament will be sponsored by G&S Collison and will be held July 8th, 2017 out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com