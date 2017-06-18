UPDATE: SUV crash claims two lives, sends others to hospital

UPDATE: A serious crash in Ooltewah that killed two people, is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies say it happened around 8 o'clock in the 8600 block of Mahan Gap Road, Sunday. Several people were involved in the crash and deputies say one of the SUV s even caught fire.

Neighbors heard the crash and ran to help. They say several people tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but couldn't.

"There was nothing anybody could do, we tried." said neighbor Elizabeth Dickson.

Elizabeth Dickson was one of a very few first on scene. The curve where it all happened is in front of her house. She says she's still trying to cope with everything she saw Sunday night.

"I've received a call like that before at my door," said Dickson. " I lost my husband in a crash similar to that in 1993, the car exploded so it's not gonna be easy," said Dickson.

She says two young kids stood in her driveway as crews worked to free the people trapped. Two adults were to flown by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital. While an ambulance carried away 3 others, including the two children.

"I was stopping the traffic you know here where they put up the tape," said Dickson. "I was stopping and telling them to stay back."

The driver of the Toyota died on the scene. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet later died at the hospital.

Dickson believes this section of Mahan Gap Road is dangerous. She says drivers don't obey the 30 mile per hour speed limit.

" You can hear them scoot through it and it's just horrible," said Dickson. " There are wrecks all the time."

She already lends a piece of her land for school buses to turn around safely, but she says more should be done to make drivers slow down.

Deputies say the two children involved in the crash were properly restrained in their car seats and they're expected to be okay. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

20-year old, Matthew Weron was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and Michael Tinsley, 27, died from his injuries sustained in the accident at a local hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: The deadly crash Sunday night on Mahan Gap Road involved two SUV's; a Toyota Four Runner and a Chevrolet Yukon.

The Toyota's driver was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

The Chevrolet had four occupants; two juveniles that were properly restrained in car seats. They were transported for medical review as a precautionary measure.

The driver and passenger in the Yukon were flown via Life Force Helicopter to a local hospital for examination and treatment because of the nature of their injuries.

That driver has since died as a result of their injuries, according to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea.



The name of the deceased drivers have not yet been released, pending family notifications.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sheriffs Office and The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a crash on Mahan Gap Road in Ooltewah.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

HCSO confirms one person has died. Two victims were taken to Erlanger by Lifeforce. Multiple others were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

No names are being released at this time, but we do know several juveniles were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.