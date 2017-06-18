VOTE: Which of these SEC coaching legends is the "father of SEC - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VOTE: Which of these SEC coaching legends is the "father of SEC Football"?

By Brooks Carter, Sports
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! In honor of Father's Day, WRCB Sports brings you a "fathers" themed poll question about SEC football. 

