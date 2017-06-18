VOTE: Which of these SEC coaching legends is the "father of SEC Football"?

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! In honor of Father's Day, WRCB Sports brings you a "fathers" themed poll question about SEC football.
VOTE HERE:
Which of these all-time great #SEC coaches would you consider the "father of SEC Football"? #HappyFathersDay— Channel 3 Sports (@WRCBsports) June 18, 2017
Which of these all-time great #SEC coaches would you consider the "father of SEC Football"? #HappyFathersDay
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files