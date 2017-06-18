Commission urges Title IX reforms at University of Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Commission urges Title IX reforms at University of Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An independent commission says the University of Tennessee should improve its responses to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual violence on campus.

The commission made its recommendations public on Saturday, nearly a year after the university agreed to pay nearly $2.5 million to settle a Title IX lawsuit filed by eight women who accused Tennessee of fostering a "hostile sexual environment" through a policy of indifference toward complaints against athletes.

The commission suggests selecting a Title IX coordinator for the entire University of Tennessee system and enhancing campus staffing and resources to address Title IX issues, including case management, care and support, education and training. Another recommendation involved updating and modifying policy, grievance procedures and student codes of conduct.

Title IX is the federal law that guides schools on their responses to sexual harassment and sexual violence.

"While training, prevention and awareness efforts have increased on nearly all UT campuses over the last several years, there remain pockets on each campus where training could be more consistent or comprehensive for both students and employees," the report says.

The commission said athletic departments should review their process for accepting transfer students "to ensure that it addresses the recruitment of those who have been found responsible of sexual violence, dating and domestic violence and violent stalking behaviors."

The committee also suggested conducting training sessions to effectively reach student-athletes as well as employees, making sure all are aware of Title IX reporting obligations.

"We will meet with the individual campuses to discuss the Commission's findings," University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro said in a statement. "We are determined, as the Commission noted, to continue enhancing our Title IX program across all of our campuses and becoming a national model on both prevention and response. The new coordinator will have the authority and resources to ensure that."

Members of the commission include Washington attorney Stanley Brand, University of Connecticut Title IX coordinator and Office of Institutional Equity associate vice president Elizabeth Conklin, Sports Law Associates president Janet Judge and Nashville-area attorney Bill Morelli.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.