University of Tennessee releases sexual assault review

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville have released a report that reviews the school's policies related to sexual assaults.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2sBSO38 ) that the special review released Saturday comes nearly a year after the settlement of $2.48 million lawsuit that brought intense scrutiny to sexual assaults at the university.

The report was written by a committee of four independent experts hired by university president Joe DiPietro. He said he would move forward with a recommendation to hire a statewide coordinator for policies related to Title IX, the federal law that guides campuses on sexual discrimination and violence responses.

The experts also recommended that the university add more Title IX staff and resources, enhance supports for students, and provide additional education, prevention and training efforts.

