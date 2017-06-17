Man injured in shooting on Market Street

A man was shot while driving Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Market Street.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person shot call around 3 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival the victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound which was considered non-life threatening.

The victim told officers that the suspect vehicle passed him at 20th and Market Street and shot at him as he was driving.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.