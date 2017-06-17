Man injured in shooting on Market Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man injured in shooting on Market Street

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A man was shot while driving Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Market Street. 

Chattanooga Police officers responded to a person shot call around 3 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival the victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound which was considered non-life threatening. 

The victim told officers that the suspect vehicle passed him at 20th and Market Street and shot at him as he was driving. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

