Saturday funeral for one of two slain Georgia correctional offic - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Saturday funeral for one of two slain Georgia correctional officers

Posted: Updated:

The funeral for one of the two Georgia correctional officers who were allegedly slain last week by a pair of escaping inmates will be held Saturday.

Services for Curtis Billue will begin at 11 am at the Wilkinson County High School auditorium in Irwinton.

Billue and Christopher Monica were transporting inmates in a bus along Hwy. 16 in Putnam County, this past Tuesday, when prisoners Ricky Dubose and Doonnie Rowe allegedly got through the front gate, shot the guards, and escaped. A massive manhunt was launched as their families began to mourn. 

Both officers were described as family men who were committed to their jobs, and had been with the Department of Corrections since the late-2000s.

Monica's services are being handled by Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville. His visitation is Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, 1670 N. Jefferson St. His service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville at 366 Log Cabin Drive.

11Alive contributed to this story. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.