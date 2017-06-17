Saturday funeral for one of two slain Georgia correctional officers

The funeral for one of the two Georgia correctional officers who were allegedly slain last week by a pair of escaping inmates will be held Saturday.

Services for Curtis Billue will begin at 11 am at the Wilkinson County High School auditorium in Irwinton.

Billue and Christopher Monica were transporting inmates in a bus along Hwy. 16 in Putnam County, this past Tuesday, when prisoners Ricky Dubose and Doonnie Rowe allegedly got through the front gate, shot the guards, and escaped. A massive manhunt was launched as their families began to mourn.

Both officers were described as family men who were committed to their jobs, and had been with the Department of Corrections since the late-2000s.

Monica's services are being handled by Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville. His visitation is Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, 1670 N. Jefferson St. His service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville at 366 Log Cabin Drive.

11Alive contributed to this story.