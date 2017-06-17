University of Alabama trustees approve tuition increase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

University of Alabama trustees approve tuition increase

By Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Tuition is going up at the University of Alabama's three campuses.

The Tuscaloosa News reports (http://bit.ly/2rpeqMO ) that the board of trustees approved the increases of three to four percent in a Friday meeting.

Tuition for in-state students will rise by about $300 annually at the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In-state undergraduate tuition at the University of Alabama main campus is going from $5,235 per semester to $5,390.

Tuition at UAB will rise from $4,020 to $4,164 per semester. Tuition at UAH will rise from $4,498 to $4,678 per semester.

Out-of-state students will see increases ranging from about $664 to $1,150.

University system official said state appropriations have not kept up with inflation and costs.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

