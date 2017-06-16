UPDATE: CPD says "no danger to public" after suspicious package was found at Riverbend

Chattanooga police responded to a suspicious package at Riverbend Friday night that kept people from entering the festival's gates.

Rsponding to a suspicious package at RB. CPD specialists and Chief Fletcher are on scene. All updates from twitter til further notice. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) June 17, 2017

Police have not said where the package was found on festival grounds, but say it was inspected by specialists who determined it was nothing.

CPD specialists just inspected suspicious package. No danger to public . All clear. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) June 17, 2017

Police say there is no danger to the public and reopened the gates.

Very proud of our patrol & EOD specialists who responded promptly to ensure no danger. One more reason cops have always been my heroes. https://t.co/2kdrwMIRAs — Fred Fletcher (@ChiefFletcher) June 17, 2017

