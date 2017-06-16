Bradley Co. jail building & grounds supervisor submits resignation letter

The maintenance director of the Bradley County jail is off the job after submitting his resignation letter, which notes multiple issues at the facility.

For the last six months, building and grounds supervisor Dan Gilley has been trying to get the jail ready to pass its next state inspection.

Gilley took the job last year, after the jail failed its inspection by the Tennessee Corrections Institute.

He believes the next inspection will happen in July and believes the jail will once again fail.

Here's page one of Gilley's resignation letter:

